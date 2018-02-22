

CTV Vancouver





Councillors have voted in favour of a motion to explore safety upgrades on Vancouver's Granville Strip, brought back to City Hall following the death of a club promoter.

After hours of debate, the motion first introduced five years ago then renewed earlier this week passed unanimously Wednesday night.

The proposal brought forth by Coun. George Affleck called for the return of surveillance cameras used to monitor bar traffic during the 2010 Olympics. Council added an amendment that the privacy commissioner is consulted before the cameras are turned on.

City staff were asked to come back to council in June with a report on possible budget and timeline. Their report will also include recommendations from civil liberties and legal experts.

Affleck also suggested the city look at expanding late-night transit options so club-goers can get home quickly after last call, and said extended bar hours, more restaurant patios and events like outdoor concerns could help by attracting a different crowd to the area.

The vote came nearly a month after 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight at Cabana nightclub.