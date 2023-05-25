Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks

For years, it ended Canada Day in Vancouver with a bang.

Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather to view the dazzling fireworks display launching into the night sky from the Burrard Inlet. In 2022, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority cancelled the fireworks, citing rising event costs.

Now, the federal agency says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.

"It was a big decision," said Gillian Behnke, communications manager with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

"The primary reason was rising costs."

Behnke says the fireworks have a pricetag upwards of $200,000.

"Things like fencing, porta-potties, everything has gone up in price and we had to make some decisions," she said.

Vancouver mayor Ken Sim isn't pleased with the decision.

"We're incredibly disappointed to see them cancelled this year," Sim told CTV News via text message.

"We will be reaching out to the port authority to discuss this further and hope to see a return of Canada Day fireworks in the coming years."

The City of Vancouver told CTV News it is not planning a fireworks display of its own for Canada Day.

Nearby cities including Surrey, Burnaby and Abbotsford are including fireworks in their Canada Day festivities.

According to a City of Surrey representative, that city's fireworks display costs approximately $66,000 in total. The city says its display is mostly funded through corporate sponsors.

In Calgary, the city originally cancelled its annual Canada Day fireworks display this year, but heavy pushback resulted in the city reversing its decision.

For festivities in Vancouver, the daytime "Canada Together" event remains a go, with various performances and activities planned. The port authority says programming was decided on in consultation with local First Nations, and details for the event will be released next week.