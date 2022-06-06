Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by his own brother, police allege

Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.

Officers said Monday that Alexander Trimble has been charged with second-degree murder in the death that occurred Sunday morning at a home on Bruce Street.

Trimble, 27, was arrested Sunday morning after police were called to the home near East 49th Avenue for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found Trimble's younger brother, 23-year-old Zachary Trimble, outside the house. He was badly injured and later died in what is now considered the city's sixth homicide of 2022.

The elder Trimble remains in custody, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not provided a possible motive for the incident.