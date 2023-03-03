Vancouver man plans to sell cocaine and other hard drugs commercially
When former drug addict Jerry Martin heard about Adastra Labs, a Langley-based company, receiving Health Canada approval to manufacture and sell cocaine, he was ecstatic.
While the company has corrected its previous statement to clarify it’s only permitted to sell to other licensed dealers who have cocaine listed on their licences – including pharmacists, practitioners and hospitals – Martin hopes to sell cocaine and other hard drugs, such as heroin, meth and MDMA, commercially.
He first announced his plans for a brick-and-mortar drugs store in January, despite it being illegal.
Having lost his brother to an overdose, Martin said there's a huge demand and need to provide a safe supply of hard drugs.
“I lost a brother to an overdose, that'd be seven, eight months ago now, and then my other brother to murder, and all over the same thing: drugs,” he said.
“People don’t have a good safe place to buy these things, you know? They've got to meet in an alley, they've got to meet somebody they don't know, they've got to be afraid to be robbed. Girls have to be afraid of doing something for their drugs whether they have money or not.”
Martin said he’s facing many obstacles, including other drug dealers looking for him.
“I’ve already had death threats," he said. "I'm a little on the move right now to keep myself safe, but that’s not going to deter me from opening.”
He’s also facing financial challenges as he looks for a space to rent out. In the meantime, he’s considering buying a portable store, and has already purchased his store signs.
“I’m constantly getting asked, 'When's your store open?'” he said.
Martin acknowledges that his project is illegal, but he's determined to launch his store even if it means he’ll get arrested.
“I’m fearful of getting arrested and stopped before I get the store open. After I get the store open, I’m fully confident that I'll get arrested and we can take them to court and do a constitutional challenge,” he said.
He hopes to start selling in two weeks in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is 'thundersnow'? Weather phenomenon during Ontario storm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Canadians feeling more vulnerable to fraud than ever before, survey says, but majority fighting back
Canadians are feeling more vulnerable to fraudsters and identity theft than ever before, according to a new survey that shows that most are taking steps to fight back.
LIVE UPDATES | 'Thundersnow' hits Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow is falling as thunder and lightning strike Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge awards patient $180K after 'traumatic' eye surgery
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded more than $180,000 to a man who suffered extreme pain, vision loss and facial disfigurement following a "traumatic" eye surgery.
-
Island Health warns of ER closures at North Island hospital
There will be no emergency department service available at a hospital off the northern end of Vancouver Island this weekend.
-
Victoria police searching for high-risk missing man and associated Mercedes
Victoria police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk missing man.
Calgary
-
WestJet cancels multiple flights with winter storm in Toronto forecast
If you are heading to Toronto on WestJet, or expecting someone to arrive from there Friday night, you will have to wait.
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
Edmonton
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
-
'He would be so proud': Kids lace up for three-day non-stop hockey game to raise money for Ben Stelter Fund
Dozens of kids from the Edmonton area are pulling shifts on the ice over the weekend, playing hockey to help kids that can't.
-
Local artist paints pop culture art for pop culture icons
Rahmaan Hameed is a modern contemporary pop artist, and he recently returned from Los Angeles where he painted a mural for Marvel actor Simu Liu – all thanks to an Instagram DM.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'Thundersnow' hits Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow is falling as thunder and lightning strike Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
-
Cat nearly 'buried alive' under the snow when sniffed out by dog in Burlington
An abandoned cat named Paisley rescued in Burlington, Ont. this week would likely not have been discovered if it weren’t for a resident’s dog spotting her 'buried alive' under the snow.
-
What is 'thundersnow'? Weather phenomenon during Ontario storm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Montreal
-
Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services
A major Quebec union is joining the community effort to save ER and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital. A doctor at the hospital says the cuts to services are similar to those felt at other community hospitals across Quebec.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Riviere-des-Prairies business robbed with 20 people inside: police
Montreal police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Rivière-des-Prairies business while about 20 people were inside.
Winnipeg
-
'We will become a lake': Manitoba farmer raises alarm over dike built near U.S. border
A southern Manitoba farmer is raising alarms over a dike built on the U.S. side of the border, saying it could have a devastating impact on his land this spring.
-
'We do not feel respected or safe': U of W students protest lecture some say was transphobic
Around 200 students gathered outside the University of Winnipeg to protest a talk being given by a professor in a speakers series that some feel was transphobic. It has prompted calls for the university to create new guidelines for future talks.
-
Four injured in random downtown attack: Winnipeg police
One person was left unconscious and missing a tooth after a random midday attack Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
-
Family's lawsuit seeks more than $1M in Saskatoon nightclub death
The family of a woman who died following an altercation in a Saskatoon nightclub has launched a lawsuit against the woman accused in her death, as well as the owners of the bar where she died and a person who allegedly filmed her final moments and later shared the video online.
-
Lawyers make arguments in case involving woman found dead, strangled in Warman home
Lawyers in a murder trial made their final arguments on Friday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Regina
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
35 animals seized from Sask. property by Animal Protection Services
Thirty-five cats were seized from a property near Odessa, Sask. on Thursday by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS).
-
Unclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire
An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire in just over a week.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region
A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.
-
Power outage affecting some Sarnia residents
The Sarnia Police would like to advise the community that there is currently a power outage in certain areas of Sarnia due to the winter weather effecting some power lines. Bluewater Power has been notified and will be working on the situation.
-
Army training will be held in London, Ont. Saturday
Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of 31 Canadian Brigade Group will be conducting training in London, Ont. this weekend. On Saturday, soldiers will march along local roadsides, near Wolseley Barracks, in uniform with their personal weapons, which will remain unloaded at all times.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
-
Attempt to heat frozen pipes causes residential fire in Greater Sudbury
Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to a call on Graham Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish, where flames could be seen from the windows and roof of a residence.
Kitchener
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Tiny Waterloo robot takes inspiration from geckos and inchworms
A team from the University of Waterloo (UW) has developed a tiny robot inspired by geckos and inchworms that may one day be used for surgeries.