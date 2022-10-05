Vancouver man hid ownership stake in company by using fake names, regulator alleges
A Vancouver man used two false identities to conceal the fact that he owned nearly one-quarter of a publicly traded company's shares, according to the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
The allegations from the B.C. Securities Commission have not been proven. The commission's executive director will present evidence in a hearing on the matter sometime after Nov. 10.
The BCSC alleges that Vancouver resident Erwin Liem owned a total of 24.3 per cent of shares in a company now known as Mydecine Innovations Group, but previously known as NewLeaf Brands, New Age Brands Inc., and New Age Farm Inc.
Between July 2014 and April 2017, Liem used two false identities – Surya Chandra and Li Hong Chang – to acquire and hold the shares, the commission alleges. He also held some shares in his own name and some through companies he controlled, according to a notice of hearing published on the BCSC website.
The commission also alleges that Liem used a fake passport to open bank accounts under the "Chandra" alias, obtained a credit card in that name, and corresponded and signed documents as both Chandra and Chang.
What he didn't do, according to the BCSC, is file insider documents disclosing his ownership stake in the company, which is required for anyone who owns 10 per cent or more of a publicly traded company's shares.
Liem also allegedly failed to publish early warning reports and a news release regarding his ownership stake, which is also against the rules for people controlling such a substantial share of a corporation.
"By using the fake identities to conceal his ownership and control of the company’s shares, the BCSC alleges that Liem engaged in deceptive conduct that is abusive to the capital markets," the commission said in a news release.
Liem must appear at the BCSC's Vancouver offices on Nov. 10 if he wishes to be heard before the commission schedules a hearing on the matter.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
A dating app for Conservatives is now live, and already facing backlash
“No democrats!” multiple women say when asked what they're looking for in an advertisement for the Right Stuff, a dating app for Conservatives backed by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, which launched in the U.S. last week.
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier cites 'multi-faceted' crime approach amid debate about arrests
B.C. Premier John Horgan says the New Democrat government's crime-fighting agenda involves more than increasing arrests of alleged violent offenders. Horgan says he agrees with Attorney General Murray Rankin who told the legislature on Tuesday that a focus on more arrests of prolific offenders to curb crime would be “futile.”
-
Escaped African cats kill domestic cat in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. says 54 doctors have signed contracts after new salary incentives announced
The B.C. government says that 54 doctors have signed contracts with the province to provide full-time family doctor service after the Ministry of Health announced a signing bonus and other incentives earlier this summer. On June 21, the province announced it would be offering a $25,000 signing bonus as well as medical training debt forgiveness up to $130,000 to new family doctors who agreed to work in B.C. for five years.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Suspect identified, sought for pair of arsons in Varsity
Police have put a name to a man believed to be behind a pair of arsons in the northwest Calgary community of Varsity.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
'Pure, pure joy': Local woman fulfills lifelong dream of cheerleading at Elks game
Marni Panas has been going to Edmonton Elks games for decades, cheering on the team from the stands. This year, she decided to try something different and cheered them on from the field.
Toronto
-
Man killed in stabbing at Toronto park remembered as humble, funny and sweet
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Small businesses will soon be able to charge new credit card fees — but not in Quebec
The new rule allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees onto customers will not apply in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
People who occupy public spaces in Winnipeg should be allowed to stay briefly: poll
More than one-third of Winnipeggers believe people who have occupied public spaces in the city should be allowed to stay there briefly, according to a recent poll.
-
Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
MB Court of Appeal hears case of St. Andrews mayor removed from certain duties as election looms
A legal battle hangs over the race for mayor in the R.M. of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg, a dispute that on Wednesday reached the Manitoba Court of Appeal.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Saskatoon free food programs jeopardized by inflation
With rising inflation across the country programs that provide free food in Saskatoon are contending with unprecedented need.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Regina high school students get unique outdoor learning experience
McKell Wascana Conservation Park is officially the Regina Wetland Centre of Excellence serving as an outdoor classroom for science students at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
White sand dunes, gem of P.E.I.'s central coast, severely damaged in Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona changed the coastline of Prince Edward Island forever, however nowhere is more obvious than the P.E.I. National Park on the island’s north shore.
-
'We're completely bleeding money': Fall River daycare latest casualty of growing crisis
After struggling financially for months, the owners of a Fall River childcare centre says the end is near: the doors will close next month.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Nuclear emergency exercise simulates plane crash into Bruce reactor
It’s all hands on deck at Bruce Power this week, as Ontario’s largest nuclear plant simulates a nuclear catastrophe. Under this scenario, over 40 people are dead after a plane plows into the Bruce B Nuclear Generating Station. Crews are trying to contain any radiation leaks, all the while attempting to get the station up and running again in order to provide power to the rest of Ontario.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
Northern Ontario
-
Recent child-luring incidents cause alarm in North Bay
Two recent incidents of adults trying to lure children have North Bay and area parents and caregivers on edge.
-
Sault mayoral candidates meet with voters
Candidates vying to be Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor say a few issues appear to be top of mind for voters: homelessness, drug addiction and mental health.
-
North Bay crowds energize Grand Slam of Curling
Another major curling event is taking place in North Bay this week. The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling is on until Sunday, featuring some of Canada's best curlers competing and staying in North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winter
The Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.