Vancouver library patron finds $5, handwritten note from 'kind-hearted stranger' nestled inside book

The Vancouver Public Library took to Facebook to share a photo it recently received from one of its patrons who discovered a heartwarming gift inside a borrowed book. The Vancouver Public Library took to Facebook to share a photo it recently received from one of its patrons who discovered a heartwarming gift inside a borrowed book.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener