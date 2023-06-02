Vancouver library patron finds $5, handwritten note from 'kind-hearted stranger' nestled inside book

A library patron in Vancouver has been catalogued as a “kind stranger” after leaving a sweet surprise between the pages of a book.

Five dollars and a hand-written note reading “Feel free to use me as you wish” was recently discovered inside a borrowed book, according to the Vancouver Public Library.

The book in question is one by Manjit Thapp called “Feelings,” which the library describes as “a validating journey of a woman through a year of emotions deeply linked to the seasons.”

“This kind-hearted stranger left the note in the rainy section to shed some sunlight on someone’s rainy season,” the VPL wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The small but significant gesture is being met with praise and appreciation online.

“Brightens my day too that this was shared,” wrote one commenter. “ Random acts of kindness rippling outward.”

The VPL wrote that, while not everyone has money to spare, it hopes this kind act will inspire others to “pay it forward with kindness in whatever way they can.”