

Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver is deemed one of the most liveable cities in the world, along with two other Canadian cities, according to an annual report from an international magazine, The Economist.

The coastal city falls behind Calgary by one spot, but edges out Toronto.

Each year, the Economist Intelligence Unit ranks 140 cities on 30 factors that fall into five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Vienna, Austria earned a near-perfect score of 99.1 out of 100 for the second year in a row.

Every city surveyed in Canada and the United States received scores above 80, the Economist says.

Vancouver was once in the top spot but has fallen in the ranks since 2011.

In 2017, it was the third most liveable city but has now claimed the sixth spot for the second time in a row.

Here are the world's 10 most livable cities, according to the report:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada and Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

The least livable cities were Karachi, Tripoli, Dhaka, Lagos and, at the very bottom, Damascus.