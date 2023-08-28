Vancouver drivers face highest gas prices of 2023

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again on the move—but not in the direction drivers would like to see.

Prices have soared to $2.13 per litre at many stations in Vancouver—the highest they’ve been this year— and numbers across the Lower Mainland not far behind.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the jump in price can be attributed to several factors, including the approaching change of season.

“We’ve had a really good summer, as a far as refinery outages are concerned. There’s been very few, but demand is very strong,” said McTeague.

“Refineries eventually have to start to figure out how to maintain and switch over from summer blends to make cheaper winter blends.”

McTeague believes this could push prices higher by an additional five or seven cents per litre.

As of Monday morning, he says the Pacific Northwest markets have not moved, which means prices should hold steady until Wednesday.

Last fall, Metro Vancouver saw gas prices rise to $2.40 per litre—crushing records. It’s unclear whether prices will reach those heights, but McTeague believes that, in the long term, $2 per litre is the “new normal” for drivers in the province.