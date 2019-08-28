

CTV News Vancouver





Crowds were twisted around the Vancouver Convention Centre in the dark, early hours of Wednesday morning, waiting to get into the massive Aritzia warehouse sale.

It's an annual pilgrimage for Aritzia enthusiasts, with some waiting hours or even overnight for entry. The holy grail at the end is a 50 to 90 per cent discount on retail costs.

One Instagram user posted a photo saying "Girls go all out in this event and I mean hours of line up, thirst, hunger, and even blood and sweat!! No joke, we saw a few people in the first aid booth..... at a warehouse sale."

Another on Twitter called the sale a "Vancouver cultural experience."

The sale opened to the public at 7 a.m. and goes until Monday, Sept. 2. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Aritzia says new products are added every day.

Items on sale include year-round styles, denim, shoes and accessories.