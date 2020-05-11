VANCOUVER -- With physical distancing becoming a normal part of daily life during the novel coronavirus pandemic, one Vancouver councillor hopes some roads can be designated for shared use so pedestrians can spread out.

At Tuesday's meeting, Vancouver council is expected to hear a motion from Coun. Lisa Dominato, asking city staff to identify roads that can be used safely by pedestrians, drivers and cyclists.

The motion also asks for staff to be directed to distribute information about how businesses can safely offer curbside pick-ups.

"The ongoing pandemic necessitates that the city reallocate road space on an urgent basis now and develop plans for mobility and space use as part of our post-COVID-19 recovery and new economy," Dominato's motion says.

It wouldn't be the first time roads were set aside for pedestrians to use safely. Last month, the city closed the eastbound lanes of Beach Avenue to vehicles, citing concerns from residents trying to physically distance themselves while exercising or getting fresh air.

As well, Stanley Park is closed to vehicle traffic and cyclists are asked to use roadways instead of the seawall.

A petition circulated by Hub Cycling also called on cities across Metro Vancouver to create more room for cyclists and pedestrians during the COVID-19 crisis.

Council will meet virtually on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m.