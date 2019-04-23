

Allison Hurst, CTV News Vancouver





Heard of DoorDash or Skip the Dishes? Now, there’s a similar way to have marijuana delivered, and like stores that sell pot without a licence, it’s against the rules.

On its website, Pot Dash claims to have "premium marijuana."

CTV News Vancouver spoke with an operator who told us they could deliver to Robson and Burrard in "30 minutes or less," but the owner has not called back.

"Illegal delivery operators can find themselves in trouble and face significant, significant penalties," Public Safety Minister and Soliticor General Mike Farnworth told CTV News.

Experts say Pot Dash highlights the impact legalization has had on the black market.

"Since legalization occurred on October 17th, the price of legal cannabis is on average about 17 per cent higher than illegal cannabis," James Tebrake, Statistics Canada's director of general macroeconomics and statistics, told CTV News Vancouver.

Tebrake says despite legalization occurring, a significant portion of people are still turning towards illegal pot.

He says the government agency published numbers in February that showed "about 80 per cent of household purchases were still illegal and 20 per cent had moved into the legal market."

But Farnworth argues that it takes time to create a functioning legal industry.

"When legalization took place I said it would take two to three years to get a fully functioning legal market in place," he said.

Farnworth went on to compare B.C. to Colorado and it's legalization process.

"It took about four years to get the legal market to having a 70 per cent share," he said.

But a cannabis and corporate lawyer says residents shouldn't expect anything to change in the short term.

"It’s going to exist until enforcement can find a way to shut them down," said lawyer Tiffany Walsh.

The next battle between legal and illegal markets will centre around edibles, Walsh says.

"I think the black market will still be thriving on the edibles market but it will be interesting to see how all that pans out."