Vancouver city council takes next step to revitalize Chinatown

Vancouver’s Chinatown is one step closer to its ongoing efforts to revitalize the historical neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, city council approved a framework to establish Chinatown as a cultural district.

In a statement, Mayor Ken Sim said the the plan aims to "leverage Chinatown's rich cultural heritage, explore land and building use options, and support local economic development."

An advisory committee will be created to provide the city with feedback from Chinatown on Vancouver's broader policies and programs that affect the neighbourhood. This new framework will also look to address the areas urgent needs such as public safety, infrastructure maintenance, supports for small businesses and housing opportunities.

Supporters of the plan have been seeking the neighbourhood's revitalization since the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses say the lack of consumer foot traffic during that time led to a deterioration Chinatown's general environment.

With files from the Canadian Press