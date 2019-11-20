VANCOUVER – While winter is still weeks away, the holiday season is kicking off Wednesday with the launch of Vancouver's annual Christmas market.

Running for its 10th year, the Vancouver Christmas Market is back at Jack Poole Plaza on Nov. 20 and will be open daily until Christmas Eve.

Every year the market hosts a variety of vendors offering treats, gift options and holiday entertainment.

"It's a traditional style German Christmas market," Denise Wegener, market president told CTV News Vancouver. "We've been here for 10 years now so we're very excited to be sharing the special season with everybody here in Vancouver."

Celebrating a decade, the market will have 20 new vendors this year including ones serving up giant smoked turkey legs, Dutch mini pancakes and Hungarian flatbreads.

Lovers' Lane has also been extended and is now 40 feet long with 20,000 twinkling lights.

Those looking to take in views of the North Shore mountains can check out the winter deck and for anyone hoping to stay warm, the market has added some heaters this season.

"You can't go wrong with Jack Poole Plaza," Wegener said. "It's one of the most beautiful venues in the city."

Discounted ticket prices are available online and come with a free season pass. The market is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when it closes at 6 p.m.