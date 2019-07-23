

CTV News Vancouver





It appears Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat is making the most of the off-season.

The 24-year-old posted to Instagram Monday announcing he had married fiancee Holly Donaldson in Ontario.

"Love of my life," he wrote in the post. "Thank you to everyone who made this day so special."

Friends and family used the hashtag #HappilyHorvat to share photos of the big day on social media.

The couple's French bulldog, Gus—who, of course, has his own Instagram account—also posted about the wedding.

"Sneak (peek) of me crashing the wedding," the post read.

Horvat and the Canucks' season ended early this year, with the team missing out on post-season action for the fifth time in the past six years.

Horvat missed 17 games last season due to injury.