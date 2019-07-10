The Vancouver Canucks have made forward Micheal Ferland an immediate part of the team’s future, signing him to a four-year deal.

The team officially announced the signing just before 1:30 P.M. Wednesday afternoon, confirming the value at $14 million, at an average of $3.5 million per year.

OFFICIAL: #Canucks sign forward Micheal Ferland to a four-year contract. https://t.co/lFETLqxNuC — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 10, 2019

The 27-year-old lefty, born in Swan River, Manitoba, spent the past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, notching 17 goals and 23 assists in the second-best campaign of his five year career.

The four-year contract would keep the forward with the team through the 2023-2024 season.

when you consider the rotating group of wingers Horvat carried for first 60 games last season, Pearson, Miller & now Ferland certainly represent upgrades. Horvat should be pleased — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) July 10, 2019

He racked up 41 points with the Calgary Flames in 2017-2018, his career best.

Vancouver fans will likely remember the imposing forward from his four years with the Flames, where he routinely pestered the Canucks with his strong physical game – the forward had 58 penalty minutes last season and was tied for the most fights in the league with six.

Some specifics of the contract were withheld, though TSN 1040 Host Matt Sekeres tweeted Ferland’s deal would come with a no-movement-clause.

My understanding is that #Canucks were the only team willing to give Michael Ferland 4 years. Other teams were involved but on 3-year deals. His NMC turns into a modified NTC for 3rd year of deal so he does not require expansion draft protection. — Matthew Sekeres (@mattsekeres) July 10, 2019