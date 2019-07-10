Canucks sign former Flames, Hurricanes forward to 4-year, $14M deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed 27-year-old Micheal Ferland to a 4-year, $14M deal the team announced July 10, 2019. (CTV)
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 1:20PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:11PM PDT
The Vancouver Canucks have made forward Micheal Ferland an immediate part of the team’s future, signing him to a four-year deal.
The team officially announced the signing just before 1:30 P.M. Wednesday afternoon, confirming the value at $14 million, at an average of $3.5 million per year.
The 27-year-old lefty, born in Swan River, Manitoba, spent the past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, notching 17 goals and 23 assists in the second-best campaign of his five year career.
The four-year contract would keep the forward with the team through the 2023-2024 season.
He racked up 41 points with the Calgary Flames in 2017-2018, his career best.
Vancouver fans will likely remember the imposing forward from his four years with the Flames, where he routinely pestered the Canucks with his strong physical game – the forward had 58 penalty minutes last season and was tied for the most fights in the league with six.
Some specifics of the contract were withheld, though TSN 1040 Host Matt Sekeres tweeted Ferland’s deal would come with a no-movement-clause.