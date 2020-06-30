VANCOUVER -- Fans of the Vancouver Canadians will have to wait until next year to take in a ball game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The beloved summer tradition is being called off, along with the rest of the franchises within the Northwest League of Professional Baseball, due to the ongoing pandemic.

"While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to start planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment," said Pat O'Conner, CEO and president of Minor League Baseball, in a statement.

The Vancouver Canadians said the cancellation marks the first time since 1977 that a season will not take place at Nat Bailey Stadium.

“Our only priority throughout this entire process has always been the health and well-being of our fans, players, partners and staff,” said Vancouver Canadians president Andy Dunn.

“We have been in constant contact with health and municipal authorities in addition to both MLB and MILB throughout this process and remain positive and encouraged by what lies ahead for both the Canadians and the NWL as we now turn our sights toward the 2021 season.”

Season ticket holders can receive a refund or transfer them over to use for next year.