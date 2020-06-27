VANCOUVER -- TransLink and Transit Police are investigating a disturbing incident that allegedly took place on a Vancouver bus this week.

Ramgoat Buckaman, a Coast Mountain Bus Driver, posted about the experience in a Facebook post. In the post, Buckaman, who is Black, related how he picked up a passenger on the north side of the Granville bridge.

“Suddenly I heard him say, ‘Oh look driver, someone left you a noose, perfect for hanging,’” Buckaman wrote on Facebook. The “noose” the passenger was referring to is believed to be a strap from a bag, according to photos Buckaman posted.

The man went on, according to Buckaman: “He further said, ‘I think you should hang yourself with it at the end of your night…I would understand if you hang yourself!’”

Buckaman described his reaction to the disturbing comments: “I froze, I literally froze, my heart sank, eyes popped open, heart was racing and I was sweating profusely, all while driving across Granville bridge! The bus got quiet, and absolutely no one said anything, it’s like nothing had happened.”

When the man got off at Broadway, he had a parting comment for the bus driver, according to Buckaman: “The man said, ‘You must be so happy I’m getting off at the next stop, huh?’”

Transit Police are now investigating the alleged incident, according to TransLink.

In a statement sent to CTV News Vancouver, a TransLink spokesman said “we are aware of a deeply concerning incident involving one of our bus operators. Coast Mountain Bus Company and Transit Police are now investigating. Racism has absolutely no place in our transit system and should not be tolerated under any circumstance.”

Buckaman declined an interview request from CTV News Vancouver, saying he wasn’t yet ready to speak to media.