VANCOUVER -- The RCMP is investigating a complaint that a South Asian woman was sprayed with a hose outside a home belonging to Delta's police chief.

The Delta Police Department told CTV News that it conducted an initial investigation into the matter, then turned the case over to the Surrey RCMP on Tuesday.

"As the matter is now under the purview of another agency we are not able to comment," Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in an email. "This is our standard protocol. The only other thing I could say is that the Delta Police Board is aware of this investigation."

The woman who was allegedly sprayed with water had just left a picnic near Centennial Beach, according to a social media post about the incident that was shared by her friend.

The woman was trying to return to her car but couldn’t continue along the beach because of the tide, her friend said, so she decided to climb along the rocks instead.

When she passed a property with a fence, a woman allegedly came down and called her a "beached whale" and told her to go back to where she came from.

That woman "proceeded to turn her hose onto the young woman and spray her in the face and head," according to the social post.

Video was also posted online showing two people confronting a woman who is standing behind a fence at the property, which CTV News has confirmed is registered to Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord.

"You didn't spray her with water in the head?" someone asks.

"She wasn't getting off the fence," the woman responds.

The woman on the property later denies spraying anyone with water, but says she "turned the hose on" and warned that she would use it "if I have to."

No one answered the door at the property when CTV News visited on Thursday afternoon.

Delta Mayor George Harvie, who chairs the police board, said he supports the decision to refer the matter to an outside police agency, and officials will issue a statement once they see the investigation's findings.

Harvie noted he has previously spoken "absolutely and unequivocally" against racism in the city.

"Without question, there is systemic racism in our society. I fully recognize that as leaders, we need to do more to combat racism, hatred, and discrimination in our community," Harvie said.