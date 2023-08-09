Vancouver airport construction halted after potential Indigenous artifacts found

Construction at Vancouver's airport has been halted after crews found what are believed to be Indigenous artifacts on the site.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed that the work underway on the south airfield on Sea Island was called off when the potential artifacts were found and that the Musqeuam Indian Band has been notified.

Chief Wayne Sparrow says the nation will be working with the airport authority to determine what will happen next.

“Musqueam – our elders, knowledge holders, and staff – will work together with YVR to do the right thing. We recognize this is an important process and are committed to continuing to walk this path together," he wrote in a statement.

YVR President and CEO Tamara Vrooman said finding artifacts was not "unexpected" given the airport is located on the traditional, unceded territory of the Musqueam.

"We are committed to the protection of these artifacts and will continue to work with Musqueam to inform our current and future actions,” she said in the media release.

The artifacts themselves have been sent to an archaeological lab for analysis and testing.

Work on the site began in April of this year, according to YVR's website, and was set to continue until at least the end of the year.