

CTV News Vancouver





Tired of getting dinged by record-high gas prices? Switching to an electric vehicle could save you thousands of dollars a year, according to new data from BC Hydro.

The utility provider said powering an electric vehicles costs the equivalent of spending about 25 cents a litre in gas – or roughly 80 per cent less than the cost of fuelling a traditional car.

"Commuting 20 kilometres a day in a Nissan Leaf costs about $2 a week, less than the average British Columbian spends on a cup of coffee at $3.60," BC Hydro said in a news release.

Calculating an 80-kilometre roundtrip commute from Surrey to Vancouver, the utility provider determined someone driving a Honda Civic would spend about $1,700 more a year than someone in an electric vehicle.

A commuter in a Toyota Rav4 could spend about $2,000 more, while someone in a Ford F-150 stands to spend a whopping $3,200 more annually, according to BC Hydro.

However, the Nissan Leaf is significantly more expensive than the other vehicles, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $41,698. By comparison, a Honda Civic hatchback LX retails for $22,190, and a Ford F-150 goes for $31,799.

But the utility provider noted there's an environmental benefit to making the switch.

"In addition to saving money, about 98 per cent of the electricity BC Hydro generates comes from clean and renewable resources, which means making the switch to an electric vehicle will help reduce emissions," BC Hydro said.

There are currently more than 17,000 electric vehicles on the road, and BC Hydro said there are expected to be 300,000 by the year 2030. Though powering stations are not as common as gas stations, the utility provider said most commutes can be achieved without needing to charge at work.

"Ninety-five per cent of all car trips in the province are less than 30 kilometres, which is ideal for electric vehicle," it said.