

CTV News Vancouver





BC Hydro has issued a warning after it received reports of a new twist on an email scam targeting its customers.

"BC Hydro has received dozens of reports of new scam emails that 'spoof' a BC Hydro email address, sending messages that appear to be from BC Hydro, but are not," the utility said in a statement. "The scale of this attempt is unprecedented as it is known that thousands of emails are being sent out to addresses across the country."

The fraudulent messages ask customers to click a link and enter their bank information to access a refund, according to the utility.

On Saturday, BC Hydro shared a link to an article outlining the different ways scammers can target customers and how you can protect yourself.

"There are a number of different ways fraudsters use email phishing to collect money or information," the utility said. "In the past, customers may have been contacted by text message or email from a fake email with what appears to be a notification from Interac with a link to receive a refund from BC Hydro."

More recently, scammers have attempted to "spoof" a real BC Hydro email address in an effort to get information or money from victims, according to the utility.

BC Hydro emphasized that it doesn't offer refunds or credits through Interac transfers.

Anyone who receives what they think might be a fraudulent call, text or email is urged to report it to their local police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Those who aren't sure if a BC Hydro communication is legitimate are encouraged to contact the utility at 1-800-224-9376 before clicking any links or opening any files sent to them.