'June-uary' returns to Metro Vancouver, up to 60 mm of rain expected Sunday

    A person rides their bicycle in the rain at at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press) A person rides their bicycle in the rain at at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press)
    The first weekend of June is shaping up to be a wet one in the Lower Mainland.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for much of the region on Saturday morning, warning that "heavy rain is expected" Sunday.

    "A moisture laden Pacific frontal system will reach the South Coast Sunday morning," the advisory reads.

    "The rain will begin Sunday morning and will intensify late Sunday afternoon. The rain will ease on Monday."

    The North Shore and northeastern portions of Metro Vancouver, such as the Tri-Cities and Maple Ridge, could see as much as 60 millimetres of rain, according to ECCC.

    The Howe Sound and "Fraser Valley West" regions – including Abbotsford – are also subject to the special weather statement.

    "Heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," ECCC says. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas could be possible."

