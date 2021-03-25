VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby say a man was arrested at a B.C. mall Monday after he allegedly spat in another man's face.

Officers say they were called to Metropolis at Metrotown at about 11 a.m. to respond to reports of an assault. When they arrived, police arrested a 48-year-old West Vancouver man and charged him with failing to wear a face covering.

"The Burnaby RCMP have been made aware of a video circulating on social media that captures a portion of the incident," said Cpl. Brett Cunningham of the Burnaby RCMP in a news release.

"Our investigators are gathering additional evidence and will determine whether assault charges are appropriate."

In the video, an aggressive confrontation can be seen outside the mall's McDonald's. Two men are seen yelling at each other – one without a mask.

Mounties say the man they arrested was released from custody a short time later and the assault investigation is still ongoing.

"Burnaby RCMP's frontline officers and COVID Compliance Enforcement Team continue to conduct regular patrols through businesses including in Metrotown," said Supt. Graham De la Gorgendiere in the release.

"This incident is an example of how quickly a situation can escalate. If you encounter someone who is not abiding by the laws, please contact the police and avoid any confrontation."