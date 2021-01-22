VANCOUVER -- Police have released photos and video in an effort to identify the suspect in an assault that occurred in a store in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department said Friday investigators have exhausted all leads to locate the suspect.

They believe the assault started with a conversation about face masks. Masks are mandated by provincial health orders in indoor public places in B.C.

They say the suspect was inside a 7-Eleven on Vancouver's West Side last month. He had a small dog with him at the store near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue, and was not wearing a mask.

The store's manager approached the man at around noon on Dec. 17, and asked the man to put on a mask. The man was also told to take his dog outside, according to a witness.

It is alleged the man spat on the store manager and shouted profanities at him.

Video shows a heated conversation between a maskless man and another person. The exchange appears to escalate to finger pointing before both men are involved in a physical altercation.

"Unfortunately the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault," VPD Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

More than a month after the incident, police released photos and video showing the suspect and the incident, in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

He appears to be in his 20s, police said, and has "dark" skin. The man is believed to be about 5'10" with a medium build and dark, short hair.

At the time, he was wearing black Kappa-brand shorts, a black T-shirt, a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt and black running shoes, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the images and video, or who knows more about what happened that day, is asked to contact police.

Officers used the opportunity to remind the public that opting not to wear a mask in an indoor public space can result in a fine of $230.