VANCOUVER -- Police on the University of British Columbia campus say they issued more than $5,000 in fines to partying students on Saturday for violating public health orders restricting social gatherings.

Officers issued two $2,300 fines to organizers of gatherings and two $230 to partygoers in attendance, University RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police did not say whether the four fines were related to multiple parties or a single event, nor did they say whether more than four people were in attendance.

"We are now a year into this pandemic, people are well aware of the orders and we all have to do our part," said University RCMP spokesperson Const. Christina Martin in the release.

Police reminded students to limit their social interactions and stick to their core group, which includes those they live with or one or two other people for those who live alone.

In addition to fines, UBC students who violate public health orders could face "non-academic disciplinary actions" from the university, RCMP said.