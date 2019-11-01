VANCOUVER – Bus and SeaBus operators in Metro Vancouver started job action Friday morning, after contract negotiations broke off Thursday.

Unifor, which represents the workers, said transit operators would begin the first phase of job action by not wearing wear uniforms and maintenance workers will refuse overtime shifts.

At Braid Station in New Westminster Friday morning most bus operators were dressed casually as they picked up and dropped off passengers.

"They are going to see buses being driven by people not in uniform, which is a strange thing, and should send the message that not all is well at Coast Mountain Bus Company," Gavin McGarrigle with Unifor told CTV News Vancouver.

Service is expected to operate somewhat normally across the transit system to start, but Unifor says the longer the strike lasts, the more impact passengers will feel.

It's possible bus operations will be affected Friday, but SeaBus passengers may be the first to face delays. McGarrigle said that's because of the requirement to have an engineer on board.

"A lot of that is run on overtime, so the minute they stop doing the overtime, that's going to have an immediate impact," McGarrigle said.

"Our maintenance folks are telling me it could start to be an impact by later on today. Certainly Saturday, Sunday, Monday, we expect to see SeaBus impacted and potentially bus service as well."

The overtime ban means that if a bus breaks down and there are no mechanics available to fix it during their regular hours, the bus will not be fixed, which could cause delays and cancellations and have a ripple effect across the transit system.

"The longer it goes on, there will be a significant disruption," McGarrigle said.

Talks between CMBC and the union broke down at about noon on Thursday.

"Job action benefits no one," Michael McDaniel with CMBC told reporters. "We have been negotiating in good faith with the union for 29 days, we have made many reasonable offers."

CMBC says it has offered maintenance workers a wage increase of more than 12 per cent over four years, and a 9.6 per cent raise for operators over the same time period.

But McGarrigle said it's not enough.

"They're really not addressing the concerns we are raising about competitive wages with SkyTrain and places like Toronto," McGarrigle said. "If they want to simply play games and blame transit operators then we are going to continue our job action."

CMBC is urging the union to return to the bargaining table but it doesn't appear that will be happening in the near future.

If a deal isn't struck soon, McGarrigle said transit users will start to feel the impact increase.

"Inevitably we will continue to ramp up and every single day the maintenance ban goes, there will be more and more impact to service. And eventually, as we say we are giving plenty of notice this could end up in a complete shut down, and we don’t want to go there."

He says the union will continue to notify passengers if job action escalates.

The last time bus drivers were involved in a strike in Metro Vancouver was in 2001. That lasted four months.