Union local: New tentative deal reached in B.C. port worker’s strike

The labour chaos at British Columbia’s ports between the union representing dock workers and employers appears to be calming again.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada Local 502 issued a statement on its website saying a potential deal has been reached with the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.

“If the contract caucus votes in favour of sending the tentative agreement to the membership, then local 502 will be calling a meeting to present the package to the membership,” wrote Rick Hurtubise, President of the ILWU Local 502 in a statement Thursday.

An "emergency contract caucus" will be held Friday to vote on whether to send the tentative agreement to the full union membership for ratification.

Neither the employers' nor the union's main websites mention the tentative agreement.

On Wednesday morning, news broke that the union's return to the picket line was illegal, forcing it to file a 72-hour strike notice.

It did, only to rescind it hours later.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with an incident response group Wednesday to discuss a path forward—something that’s only done under extreme circumstances.

The strike has stalled billions of dollars worth of goods from flowing through B.C.’s ports, impacting the economy across the country.