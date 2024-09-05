Union 'devastated' by B.C. mill closures, says Canfor should lose tenures

The United Steelworkers union is calling Canfor Corp.'s decision to shutter two northern British Columbia sawmills a "kick in the gut" for workers who will lose their jobs, calling for the company to lose its forest tenure rights in the province.

The union's local chapter in Prince George, B.C., says in a statement that about 325 of the 500 workers at the Plateau mill in Vanderhoof and Canfor's Fort St. John operation belong to United Steelworkers.

The statement says the union membership was "devastated" to hear Canfor's announcement on Wednesday that the mills would close by the end of this year, removing 670 million board feet of annual production capacity.

The company blamed the closures on the challenge of accessing economically viable timber, as well as ongoing financial losses and weak lumber markets, but said the final blow was the big increase last month in U.S. tariffs that Canfor called "punitive."

Brian O’Rourke, president of the USW local in Prince George, says in the union's statement that while the union will fight for "every benefit and right afforded to members by the collective agreement," the province must stand up for the beleaguered sector and rural communities.

He asks when "tenure and timber rights held by Canfor" will be taken away "if they can’t mill that timber in those communities."

“There used to be accountability and a social contract for the forest industry to provide good-paying jobs to these communities in exchange for the right to harvest the timber. When is the government going to stand up for the public’s resource and the communities it supports?”

According to the USW release, Canfor has closed 10 mills in the province since November 2011, including nine in northern B.C.

“If Canfor wants out of B.C., and it sure looks like it does, then we need to find someone who will provide high-paying, community-supporting jobs for the right to harvest the timber,” says Scott Lunny, the union's director for Western Canada.

B.C. Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said in a statement the province would fight against "unfair duties and stand up for forestry workers" and agreed with Canfor that the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to increase softwood lumber duties on top of low prices for lumber was hurting forestry communities.

Ralston said the forest sector was a "foundational part" of the province and the government would work to support local jobs.

He said the province was focused on supporting the workers impacted by the closures, and is also working to increase access to fibre and support made-in-B.C. wood manufacturing.

In a written statement, B.C. Council of Forest Industries president Linda Coady said while "global market challenges persist," the province must do more to mitigate those impacts such as "setting a target for a consistently available level of harvest."

Coady said in her statement that there was a "need for immediate government action to address the root causes" of the threat facing B.C.'s forestry sector, with predictable access to fibre being the most pressing.

"Urgent action is required to defend B.C. producers, workers, and communities from the disruptive impacts of these unfair and unwarranted tariffs," Coady said.

"Without decisive intervention, the viability of this foundational industry is at risk."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.