VANCOUVER -- A 20-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with Saturday's brazen daylight shooting in Burnaby, B.C., which left a young man dead and an innocent bystander injured.

Authorities said the apparent target had just walked out of a business on 6th Street when a gunman shot him multiple times. The 19-year-old did not survive.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed that a second victim arrived in hospital later that day with a gunshot wound.

"Investigators determine that he was in the same immediate area as our victim as the time of the shooting," Supt. Dave Chauhan said. "What I can tell you is that this individual is an innocent victim, and he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The bystander's injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police managed to locate and arrest a suspect, and one count of first-degree murder was approved against Ahmed Tahir on Sunday.

Authorities acknowledged growing concern from the public over the recent spike in gang violence in the Lower Mainland, and insisted they are doing everything they can to keep communities safe.

Dwayne McDonald, assistant commissioner of the B.C. RCMP, said police are "committed and will be relentless in our hunt" of those responsible for putting the public at risk.

"I do know with certainty that if someone remains in the gang lifestyle, it stops in only one of two ways: jail or death," McDonald said. "It's as simple as that."

B.C.'s anti-gang task force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, said the public can expect to see a more visible police presence in their communities as different local law enforcement agencies work together to tackle the mounting threat.

But Asst. Commissioner Manny Mann also stressed the need for anyone with information on gang activity to come forward and co-operate with investigators.

"Withholding information and keeping information to yourselves, if you have any as it relates to this gang violence – those times are over, folks," Mann said. "Those of you that have information, whether it's family, friends, other community members, call your police. WE need that information to advance our investigations."

This is a developing story and will be updated.