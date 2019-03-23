

An unfounded report is to blame for blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Langley.

Abbotsford Police said they were alerted to a report of a firearm which took them to the Trans-Canada Highway near 200 Street in Langley.

The police incident blocked two west-bound lanes on the highway, according to Drive B.C.

Photos and videos from drivers show at least one officer holding what appears to be a rifle. A canine unit is also seen in the area.

Abbotsford Police said the report turned out to be untrue.