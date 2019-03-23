'Unfounded report' prompts major police presence on Highway 1 in Langley
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:12PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 7:32PM PDT
An unfounded report is to blame for blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Langley.
Abbotsford Police said they were alerted to a report of a firearm which took them to the Trans-Canada Highway near 200 Street in Langley.
The police incident blocked two west-bound lanes on the highway, according to Drive B.C.
Photos and videos from drivers show at least one officer holding what appears to be a rifle. A canine unit is also seen in the area.
Abbotsford Police said the report turned out to be untrue.
