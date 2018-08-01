

CTV Vancouver





Pipeline protesters gathered once again outside a Kinder Morgan work site in Burnaby, B.C. Wednesday morning, undeterred by the jail sentences just handed down to two seniors for participating in similar demonstrations.

Activists met around 6:30 a.m. to block access to the Westridge Marine Terminal, in seeming violation of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction granted earlier this year ordering protesters to keep their distance.

Within four hours, RCMP officers started placing them under arrest – an outcome pipeline opponents said they were prepared to face.

"This is one of the biggest fights of our life in terms of fighting climate change," said Hayley Zacks, a 21-year-old activist. "I'll do whatever it takes to stop Kinder Morgan."

Hundreds of protesters have already been arrested demonstrating against Kinder Morgan's controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which the federal government is purchasing for $4.5 billion in an effort to ensure the project can be brought to completion.

On Tuesday, the first two of those protesters were sentenced to seven days in jail for violating the injunction, including 70-year-old Laurie Embree.

"I'm a plain old ordinary person who thinks that we need to get something done," Embree told reporters outside court. "I've never broken the law before in my life and I have chosen to break this one with what I feel is a good reason."

On Wednesday, pipeline opponents said they did not feel deterred by the sentences. They also expressed frustration that the two protesters would be spending time in jail, while Kinder Morgan only faced a handful of small fines for allegedly breaking the Water Sustainability Act.

"Our judicial system is willing to put a grandmother who's standing up for the rights of her children and future generations in jail for seven days, and Kinder Morgan was only fined $920 for putting anti-spawning mats down in the major salmon rivers," Zacks said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim