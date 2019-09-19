It may have felt like an eternity for fans, but after an offseason of a few big acquisitions and the return of their young stars, the Vancouver Canucks could be in position to challenge for a berth in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs next April.

It would be the team's first since the 2014-15 season, however, it won't be easy and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation's newly-released odds for the season certainly reflect that.

The Canucks will start the year as a 7/4 underdog to make the playoffs (or a 9/25 odds-on-favourite to miss them entirely), a 15/1 underdog to capture a Pacific Division crown and a 39/1 to underdog to bring Lord Stanley's cup to the West Coast.

In laymen's terms, that means a $100 bet would pay out $175 total for a playoff entry, $1,500 if they capture the Pacific Division for the first time in eight seasons, or a whopping $3,900 if they somehow pulled off a miracle Stanley Cup win.

Fans can also wager on project point totals for individual players as well, like last season's rookie of the year Elias Pettersson, whose project point total for the season is set at 72.5, or hotly-debated future captain Bo Horvat at 62.5 points.

The odds are listed at PlayNow.com and the BCLC says they can change at any time.