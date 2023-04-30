Uncontrolled wildfire puts Central B.C. First Nation on evacuation alert

An aerial view of the Dripping Water wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service) An aerial view of the Dripping Water wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener