VANCOUVER -- Police say two stolen pieces of medical equipment have been found, though the story behind their return is unclear.

Last week, the RCMP asked for the public's help to locate two stolen Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, which are used for treatment of sleep apnea.

The Surrey detachment said the machines had been in a vehicle in the city's Whalley neighbourhood when they were taken.

It's possible the thief or thieves thought they were stealing something different, Mounties said, as the cases the machines were in looked like camera cases.

Two days after officers made the theft public, someone met police officers in a parking lot and turned over the stolen equipment.

"It is not known where the person obtained them," the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Police thanked those who helped in the recovery, as well as the person who brought them in.

Mounties say they've been in touch with the owner, and are making plans to return the machines.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.