VANCOUVER -- Someone has stolen two Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines and Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help to find them.

According to a police statement, the two CPAP machines, which are used for sleep apnea, were removed from a vehicle in the 10100-block of University Drive in Whalley.

RCMP say they received information about the theft on March 10.

Mounties say the CPAP machines were inside what may have looked like camera carrying cases, and thieves may have mistakenly taken them while looking for other high-value items.

A mask, hose, adapter and power cord comprise the machines.

RCMP believe the suspect or suspects may have tossed the machines after realizing what the cases contained.

Anyone with information should contact Surrey RCMP.