VANCOUVER -- A fire that burned a vehicle and carport at a Surrey home has been deemed suspicious and is under police investigation.

In a news release Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said they were called to a house on 133 Street near 112 Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. the night before.

When they arrived, a vehicle that was parked in the carport was found "fully engulfed in flames."

"The vehicle sustained significant damage while the carport was moderately damaged – no one was injured as a result of the fire," Mounties said in the news release.

Police said evidence found at the scene suggested the fire was suspicious and officers are now working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.