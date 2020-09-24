VANCOUVER -- Sikh and Muslim RCMP officers are revealing they’ve been removed from the field and assigned to desk duty because the force believes their beards are interfering with protective masks, even though other officers have a choice of whether or not to wear them during the pandemic.

The World Sikh Organization says while it’s a nation-wide policy of the RCMP, the majority of the impacted Mounties are in B.C., which also has the most RCMP officers in the country.

“They’re feeling exasperated, they’re feeling as if though their hands are tied. They don’t want to speak out against their management, against other senior officers but they don’t know what to do,” said WSO spokesperson and legal counsel, Balpreet Singh. “They’ve been living with this situation for almost six months now, and once again their friends and colleagues and other police forces don’t have this problem.”

Delta police spokesperson Cristianne Leykauf said their officers have a choice whether to wear PPE such as masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that all members have been trained and fit-tested for appropriate PPE, including those with beards.

“It’s unacceptable discrimination,” said Singh. “It’s, from my legal perspective, a very clear case of discrimination where solutions exist, the RCMP just seems unwilling to look at those.”

Former West Vancouver police chief Kash Heed was outraged as he heard from Sikh and Muslim Mounties assigned to desk duty, which carries a stigma.

“The point has to be made, there are so many other organizations — whether it’s police or military, that are operating under the circumstances we are right now for the pandemic — that are not taking their personnel off operational duty to sit behind a desk,” he said. “For years we’ve had people in those positions with a mask fitted for them that provides what’s required.”

CTV News asked the B.C. RCMP to respond to the concerns and was sent a written statement and told RCMP National Headquarters would also send a reply.

“You are correct that members who have shaving exemptions for medical or religious reasons have been impacted by our need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in response to COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees is a top priority for the RCMP,” wrote a spokesperson, who said some officers had raised concerns about their safety. “Unfortunately, there is presently no evidence of a safe and proven alternative to the currently approved PPE that meets the unique uncontrolled setting in which our front-line members operate and that adheres to occupational health and safety regulations.”

Management is aware that desk duty isn’t what most Mounties signed up for, and that many of them find their current assignments unfulfilling.

“We value the dedication and commitment that all of our members have for our organization, and we are striving to ensure these officers are reassigned to meaningful work with other units,” according to the RCMP’s email statement.

Bearded Mounties impacted by the policy have been on desk duty since Mar. 31, when their religious accommodations were suspended.​