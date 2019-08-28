Uber expects its drivers to be picking up passengers in Vancouver by the end of the year, though it described B.C.'s licensing requirement as challenging.

In a statement Wednesday, the company announced its intention to apply for authorization to operate within the region

The first step is an application to the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board. The PTB will take an estimated six to eight weeks to evaluate the application, Uber said.

If the ride-hailing giant is approved for a network service authorization, its drivers could hit the streets "sometime in late 2019."

The application is for B.C.'s Region 1, an area including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Squamish and Lillooet, but Uber said the specific communities in which it will operate are not yet decided.

Operations in areas further from Vancouver will depend on the number of qualified drivers that sign up, it said.

"Uber remains interested in service across B.C., but the proposed regulations are not conducive to operations in smaller municipalities," the company's statement said.

The company previously suggested it would be applying when it posted an online call to would-be drivers, advising them to get their Class 4 licence in advance.

The system set up by the province after years of back-and-forth with ride-hailing services, stakeholders and the taxi industry requires drivers working for services like Uber and Lyft to obtain a commercial licence first.

It's a system Uber claims "creates challenges to servicing all areas of British Columbia.

"There is currently no empirical data that demonstrates any safety benefit to requiring ridesharing drivers to hold a Class 4 licence compared to a Class 5 licence with strict screening for safe driving history," the statement Wednesday said.

"The unusual regulation to require a commercial licence, which only applies in two other jurisdictions in North America and requires B.C. drivers to write a test for driving a mini-bus which is not required anywhere, poses a significant barrier for drivers and will limit British Columbians' access to safer rides."

The company says it proposed a two-year study of the safety records of ride-hailing drivers and those who already hold commercial licences.

Class 4 licence holders are able to drive small buses, taxis, limos and ambulances. They must be at least 19 years old and have less than four penalty points in the last two years, and no driving-related criminal convictions in the last three.

Read more from ICBC: How to get a Class 4 B.C. licence



Rules need to change: industry players

Earlier this month, both sides of the ride-hailing debate agreed on one thing: B.C.'s rules need to change.

Ride-hailing companies said they weren't happy when more details about the regulations were announced on Aug. 19, and the taxi industry also voiced concerns about the new policy.

Lyft's B.C. general manager said the company was "really going to be challenged by driver supply" as a result of the Class 4 requirement.

And the president of the B.C. Taxi Association said cab drivers took issue with larger operating zones, no caps on fleet size and cheaper insurance for ride-hailing, all of which he said would give those companies an unfair advantage.



Politicians claim 'unlevel playing field'

The NDP Government promised a level playing field when it announced ride-hailing would be permitted in B.C. several years after other Canadian provinces. But the Opposition Liberals say the Class 4 requirement is a political calculation meant to appease taxi drivers in crucial ridings.

MLA Jas Johal said the move means the 85 per cent of B.C. residents who live in suburbs or outside of Metro Van will have very little or poor service as a result.

On the municipal level, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum published an open letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan Tuesday, slamming the regulations unveiled last week as creating what he called a "distinctly unlevel playing field."

"To create a fair market environment, both ride-hailing companies and the taxi industry should be subject to the same regulations and restrictions. Anything less is unacceptable," he wrote in the letter.

He suggested restrictions on fleet size, with a view to increasing the number only if there's enough demand.

"This would result in less congestion, less impact on air quality and would allow for the taxi industry to initially retain more market share," the mayor said.

And B.C.'s public safety minister said he wasn't entirely happy with the decisions made, either.

"We would have preferred to see a reasonable cap on the number of ride-hailing vehicles," Mike Farnworth said in a statement on Aug. 20.

"In the meantime, our government will be working with the Vancouver Taxi Association to respond to their concerns and to ensure the changes are rolled out in the best interests of British Columbians."



Which other companies have applied?

Uber's announcement came nearly a month after another company said it would apply to the PTB.

Kater, a Vancouver-based company previously described as a hybrid between cabs and ride-hailing, said in July that it planned to expand its services. Currently, users can book a car, pay their fare and rate their driver through an app, but Kater drivers are required to hold a taxi licence and are subject to the same regulations.

It says it will continue the hybrid service, but will also offer an option similar to Uber's.

And two weeks ago, Lyft said it hopes to have drivers on the road by the end of the year.

In a statement at the time, the company said it hopes to expand throughout the province over time, especially to areas where additional transportation options are most needed.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan