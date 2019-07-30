A Vancouver-based company will be throwing its hat in British Columbia's ride-hailing ring when the province's regulations come into effect in the fall.

In a statement to media, Kater Technologies Inc. said it plans to apply, and will provide a ride-hailing option once approved.

The company will continue providing its current service, which it describes as a "hybrid" between taxis and ride-hailing, as well as launching an option similar to Uber and Lyft.

Kater hit the roads of Metro Vancouver in March, promising "reliable rides at the touch of a button."

Through an app, passengers are able to plot their destination, pay their fare, tip their driver and rate their experience. However, it differs from ride-hailing in that taxi licences are required, and Kater is subject to the same regulations as the taxi industry.

The service was developed in collaboration with the Vancouver Taxi Association, and is being used in fleet cars and some traditional cabs.

Unlike Uber, the company previously promised it wouldn't use "surge pricing" – the practice of hiking prices when demand is high.

In a statement Tuesday, Kater's CEO Scott Larson described the vision for the app.

"When fully built out, the Kater intermodal platform will allow users to book a trip that incorporates numerous modes of transport; whether it be Kater vehicles, traditional ride-hailing, buses, ferries, the Skytrain, and car-sharing or bike-sharing services," he said.

"We are already on a path towards this solution with the Kater app and the addition of traditional ride-hailing in September."

Larson said Kater's plan has always been to include ride-hailing. Once permitted, drivers who want to sign up must acquire a Class 4 licence.

Kater says it will also require its drivers to attend an in-person training course, and that they will face criminal record checks.

Last week, ride-hailing giant Uber issued its own advisory about the Class 4. The San Francisco-based company suggested would-be drivers should apply soon, so they can hit the road as soon as the regulations come into effect.

To get a Class 4 licence, drivers must first take a learner's test and then pass a commercial road test, which includes a medical exam. Applicants must also be at least 19 years old and already hold a full-privilege driver's licence.

The fees for the learner's test, road test and medical exam come to $83 combined, according to the ICBC website.