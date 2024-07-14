UBC investigating professor’s social media post following Trump assassination attempt

The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.

Dr. Karen Pinder, a professor in the faculty of medicine, posted on X Saturday evening – soon after a bullet grazed the former president and presumptive candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania. One person in the crowd was killed, and two other people were critically injured. The shooter was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

“Damn, so close. Too bad,” screenshots of Pinder’s account show. Then, in response to reply wishing the shooter had better aim, Pinder said, “What a glorious day it could have been.”

Pinder’s account has since been deleted. CTV News contacted Pinder through her faculty email address to request a comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.

Asked about the post and whether it violates the institution’s social media policy or runs afoul of its code of conduct, a spokesperson for the university issued a brief statement to CTV News.

“The university is aware of Dr. Pinder’s post and looking into the matter. The university does not condone violence of any kind,” the email said.

Screenshots of the post have been reposted on X tens of thousands of times, along with calls for Pinder to be fired. UBC did not answer CTV News’ questions about what – if any – discipline Pinder could face.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad shared a screenshot of the post Sunday afternoon.

“This is so disappointing to see from a University of British Columbia professor. No classroom in this province should have room for this kind of radicalism,” he wrote. “This isn’t about left vs. right — it’s about right vs. wrong.”

Canadian politicians of all stripes have condemned the shooting at the rally. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” and that “political violence is never acceptable.” B.C. Premier David Eby shared similar sentiments, saying he was “deeply concerned,” calling the shooting “horrific,” and saying people in the province “abhor political violence in all of its forms.”