

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A tugboat sank near Gibsons, B.C. Tuesday, spilling some fuel in the water.

The Sheena M went down while working in Howe Sound, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. A local boat rescued the crew members, and no one was hurt in the incident.

About 10 litres of fuel spilled into the ocean, but officials don't think they can remove it because the sheen is so thin. A Transport Canada plane flew over the area Wednesday, and officers didn't spot any oiled wildlife.

"This (spill) is very small," said Michael Lowry, manager of communications with Western Canada Marine Response.

"Ten litres? That's 10 bottles of coke. It's also light marine diesel which typically evaporates."

Environmental responders put booms in the water to prevent the spill from spreading into a sensitive creek in the area. They'll leave the boom in place overnight and re-evaluate the situation on Friday, Lowry said.

The Coast Guard is working with Canada's marine spill response organization, Transport Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment Canada and the Squamish, Musqueam and Sechelt First Nations to determine next steps.