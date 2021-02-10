VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators in B.C. are warning the public to be careful about making donations online following reports that a recent campaign may be fake.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a message posted on Twitter Tuesday that concerns had been raised about a campaign set up on the site GoFundMe.

"The family of Arshdeep Singh is advising everyone not to donate money to the GoFundMe page set up in his name," the team wrote on social media.

"It's believed to be fraudulent."

A quick internet search suggests there was a campaign called "Sending Arshdeep Singh's Body Back Home," but it appears the page has been removed. The link leads to a page on the site saying the campaign "cannot be found."

Singh was found dead following a shooting in Langley late last month.

IHIT said the body of the 22-year-old was found inside a vehicle in a case that had "all the hallmarks of a targeted shooting."

The team said the young man was known to police, and speculated his death may be tied to the drug trade.

A second man was also found with gunshot wounds on Jan. 26, but police said he was expected to survive the shooting. No details have been made public about the second victim other than that he is in his 20s and was taken to hospital for treatment.