A Canadian country star's "The Journey Tour" was temporarily put on pause when his tour bus got stuck on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway.

Paul Brandt's tour bus got stuck in heavy snow and ice, the Alberta-born singer posted on Twitter. The bus was hooked up to a truck, which was able to pull the larger vehicle uphill.

Notorious in bad weather, the Coquihalla is the subject of Discovery's reality show "Highway Thru Hell."

With Brandt at the time was his opening act, The Hunter Brothers.

Despite the weather, the Saskatchewan-based group managed to make their interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday, minus one key member.

"He's fixing the bus," Ty Hunter said of his brother, Brock.

"We had issues last night and so he's a mechanic as well, so he's taking care of business."

The full interview is available online.

After performances in Abbotsford Friday and Penticton Saturday, Brandt will be Alberta-bound – making stops in Lethbridge, Red Deer, Calgary, Grade Prairie, Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

Brandt is joined by The Hunter Brothers, Jess Moskaluke and High Valley.