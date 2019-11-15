

Luisa Alvarez, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Residents of an East Vancouver neighborhood are worried the constant flow of truck traffic moving goods to and from Vancouver’s port is bad for their health.

“We are concerned about the health impacts: Respiratory illness, inducing asthma and also risks to cancer and other health effects,” said Trefor Smith, environmental lead with the Strathcona residents association.

A new study conducted by Metro Vancouver – the federation of 21 Vancouver-area municipalities responsible for monitoring air quality in the region – looked at the area of Clark Drive and 11th Avenue and compared it to an area away from traffic. The study found levels of pollutants were significantly higher near that intersection than in areas with less traffic.

“We also found that disproportionate amounts of contributions were from heavy-duty trucks,” said Roger Quan, director of air quality and climate change for Metro Vancouver.

Nitrogen dioxide levels in the area were found to be 28 per cent higher, fine particulate matter was 30 per cent higher and levels of black carbon – which is related to soot from diesel engines – were 60 per cent higher.

“It’s alarming for everybody who lives in the neighborhood," said Smith. "We think that no matter where you live in Vancouver you have the right to clean air and a healthy environment."

Smith says those living in a 250-metre radius of the route are most at risk and they may not even know it.

“It’s an urgent issue that needs to be taken seriously by all levels of government,” said Smith.

Smith says what is even more concerning is that truck traffic will be increasing.

"There are going to be hundreds of thousands of additional diesel-powered truck trips through the neighborhood," said Smith.

That's because the Port of Vancouver is expanding its downtown terminals, Centerm and Vanterm. The port is legally required to conduct an environmental assessment, but not necessarily one that looks at health impacts.

Quan says Metro Vancouver is working closely with the Fraser Port Authority and programs are in place to mitigate some of the environmental impacts.

One example is the truck licensing system, which provides incentives for newer, cleaner trucks to be used.

The provincial government is also investing money to have cleaner trucks on the road.

Last week, the province announced a partnership with the BC Trucking Association to cost-share the purchase and installation of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty vehicles with qualified companies.

"This investment will both improve our air quality – with more efficient and less polluting heavy-duty vehicles – as well as lower costs for operators, creating a more affordable and cleaner sector,” said Claire Trevena, the minister of transportation and infrastructure.

“They have a program to have cleaner trucks to be providing that goods movement that will improve the situation as well,” said Quan.

But Metro Vancouver is still pushing for the port to look at health impacts, he added.

The SRA is also pushing for that.

“I’m particularly concerned for the elderly residents and the children," Smith said. "We know that those are the most vulnerable parts of our population and that the effects of air pollution are much worse on them."

Smith wants to be clear that the association doesn’t oppose the port expansion.

“We understand it contributes to both the local and national economy, but we don’t think we should have to sacrifice our health to promote economic development across the country,” said Smith.

He says up until this point, the neighbourhood has not been part of the conversation, and that needs to change.

“At this point, the community hasn’t been involved at looking at a health impact assessment," Smith said. "We also want to be involved in any kind of mitigation or pollution reduction initiatives."