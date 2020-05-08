VANCOUVER -- With discussions underway on how B.C. will begin lifting its pandemic restrictions, TransLink has announced it's scrapping some of its previously planned service reductions and rescinding layoff notices it sent to hundreds of employees.

Late last month, the transit authority announced it was giving temporary layoff notices to 1,500 people following a massive downturn in ridership as a result of COVID-19.

It also announced dozens of bus routes would be suspended by the middle of this month.

But on Friday, TransLink said it's had discussions with the province to find a way to address the major financial impacts the company was facing, so it's suspending some of those cutbacks.

"This is another important step forward for re-starting British Columbia and Metro Vancouver’s economy," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a news release.

"The transit service provided by TransLink is essential to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in our region. We will be ready to provide safe, reliable transit service as people return to work."