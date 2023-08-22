TransLink gives sneak peek of new SkyTrain cars

This image, provided by TransLink, shows new SkyTrain cars being tested in Kingston, Ont. This image, provided by TransLink, shows new SkyTrain cars being tested in Kingston, Ont.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener