

CTV News Vancouver





Transit users will be paying a little bit extra starting this Canada Day.

July 1 is the day TransLink's latest fare hike takes effect. Beginning on the holiday, single-use adult and concession fares will increase by five cents for cash fares and 10 cents for stored value fares on Compass cards.

DayPass fares will go up by 25 cents, and the cost of monthly passes will increase by $3 for standard adult fares and $2 for concession fares.

This means a one-zone adult fare will go up from $2.95 to $3 and monthly passes will increase from $95 to $98.

The price hike is intended to help fund TransLink’s $2-billion expansion and improvement plan. Annual increases are planned over the next decade to fund the project, which TransLink says will increase capacity, reduce overcrowding, and introduce bus service in new areas.

Among the improvements TransLink says will be funded in part through these annual increases are a 10 per cent increase in bus service, a 15 per cent increase in HandyDART service, and a 20 per cent increase in rail service on the SkyTrain and West Coast Express.

The 10-year expansion plan includes the addition of 500 new buses, 56 new train cars for the Millennium Line and Expo Line, as well as 24 new train cars for the Canada Line.