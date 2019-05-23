

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Your commute is about to get a little more expensive this summer. Starting Canada Day, transit fares will be going up again, as part of an annual increase.

The price hike helps fund TransLink’s $2-billion expansion and improvement plan.

Single-use adult fares will increase by five cents for cash and 10 cents for stored value and HandyDART fares. Single-use concession fares will also see an increase of five cents for cash fares and 10 cents for stored value fares. DayPass fares will go up by 25 cents, while monthly pass fares will increase by $2 for concession and $3 for adult fares. Ticket increases will be the same on West Coast Express.

This means a one-zone adult fare will go up from $2.95 to $3.00 and monthly passes will increase from $95 to $98.

The 10-year expansion plan includes the addition of 500 new buses, 56 new train cars for the Millennium Line and Expo Line, as well as 24 new train cars for the Canada Line.