VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they have recovered $200,000 worth of cargo in a semi-trailer stolen from a local business.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that officers were called to the business in the 11700 block of Tannery Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 to investigate the theft.

Their investigation led them to a "nearby industrial site," near 123 Street and 104 Avenue, where they found the trailer abandoned and emptied of its high-value contents, police said. They did not say what, exactly, those contents were.

Later in the day, officers found the location where the stolen cargo was being stored, which was in the 10600 block of Timberland Road. Police said they recovered the stolen goods and returned them to their rightful owner, but so far no arrests have been made in connection to the theft.

“This appeared to be a carefully planned act as it’s not an easy task stealing a semi-trailer,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Wise in the news release. “The recovery of the high-value stolen items was a result of good investigative techniques coupled with crucial information provided by the caller.”

Officers are still investigating and working to identify suspects in the case, police said. They're asking anyone who has information about the theft to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.