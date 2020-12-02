VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have announced a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin.

Munroop Hayer, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Hayer is “well-known to police in the Lower Mainland,” said Supt. Dave Chauhan of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“First-degree murdeer charges require a high level of evidence to obtain,” Chauhan said, thanking the Surrey RCMP and IHIT teams.

Baldwin was found unresponsive inside a home in Surrey on Nov. 11, 2019, and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Three other people have already been charged in connection to the murder. In May, officers said that Jasman Basran of Surrey, who was 21 at the time of the announcement, is facing a charge for being an accessory after the fact to Baldwin’s murder.

In January, officers announced that Jordan Bottomly and Jagpal Hothi are facing first-degree murder charges in the case.